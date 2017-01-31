TB&P: Jonesboro hotel tax revenue sees uptick - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

TB&P: Jonesboro hotel tax revenue sees uptick

(KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) -

The Jonesboro area has seen an increase in tax revenues from hotels in the past five years, matching only Northwest Arkansas for growth in the sector. 

According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, the revenue per available room in Jonesboro was up 8.2% over 2016 numbers and up 55% since 2011. 

STR, a company that tracks hospitality data, found that the revenue per available room in Jonesboro was at $50.45, with room rates up about a quarter ($82.61) since 2011.

Officials with the company cited tourism like area biking trails and the childhood home of Johnny Cash in Dyess as possible reasons for the increase.

 “I think northeastern Arkansas has increased the quality of its hotel rooms and its hotels. I think that is helping them do very well, as far as travel. They’re attracting more people,” Montine McNulty, with the company, said.

As for other areas of the state, Northwest Arkansas has seen a 28% increase since 2011, with an average room rate of $89.41 last year; while Little Rock saw a 10% increase since 2011.

