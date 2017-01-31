JPD: Medical episode may have led to accident - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Medical episode may have led to accident

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police say a woman suffering a medical episode may have led to a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on South Stadium Blvd. 

According to Officer Francisco Matos with JPD, an elderly woman experienced a medical episode driving in the southbound lane, then crossed the center lane and struck the rear end of another vehicle in the northbound lane.

The woman was sent to the hospital for her medical episode. No other injuries were reported.

Traffic was backed up in the area for almost 15 minutes while crews worked to clean up the scene. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Two medical entities team up to help Pocahontas

    Two medical entities team up to help Pocahontas

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:06:11 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:16:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    White River Medical Center in Batesville and Survival Flight Helicopter Service have teamed up to help rebuild Pocahontas.

    White River Medical Center in Batesville and Survival Flight Helicopter Service have teamed up to help rebuild Pocahontas.

  • Highway shoulders suffer damage from flood

    Highway shoulders suffer damage from flood

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:26:13 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:50:32 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The water is starting to recede in Lawrence County near Portia.

    The water is starting to recede in Lawrence County near Portia.

  • Jackson County responds to water rescues

    Jackson County responds to water rescues

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:02:28 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:47:35 GMT
    Crews responded to a water rescue Thursday near Elgin (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)Crews responded to a water rescue Thursday near Elgin (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)

    Jackson County authorities are urging caution for people traveling through high water areas after deputies responded to two water rescues Thursday. 

    Jackson County authorities are urging caution for people traveling through high water areas after deputies responded to two water rescues Thursday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly