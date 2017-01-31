JPD: Medical episode may have led to accident

Jonesboro police say a woman suffering a medical episode may have led to a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on South Stadium Blvd.

According to Officer Francisco Matos with JPD, an elderly woman experienced a medical episode driving in the southbound lane, then crossed the center lane and struck the rear end of another vehicle in the northbound lane.

The woman was sent to the hospital for her medical episode. No other injuries were reported.

Traffic was backed up in the area for almost 15 minutes while crews worked to clean up the scene.

