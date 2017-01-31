Cooking to blame for displacing two in apartment fire

The Jonesboro Fire Department believes a fire at Chateau Apartments on Caraway Road may have started in the kitchen of one of the units.

When crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the first and second floors of one of the units.

Firefighters were able to get everyone out of the apartments unharmed.

Firefighters believe at least two families won't be able to return to their apartment due to damage. However, a neighbor said the people were lucky.

"I just thank God that they all made it out safely and I'm here for them if they need a roof over their head, whatever," Dorothy Sandoval said.

