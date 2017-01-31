WRHS Announces Ribbon Cutting at WRMC Medical Complex Southside

A new medical clinic opened Tuesday in Independence County, with supporters saying the 15,000-square-foot clinic will meet the needs of residents.

The White River Health System hosted a ribbon cutting for the opening of the WRMC Medical Complex Southside. The clinic is located at 1217 Batesville Blvd., across from the Batesville Municipal Airport.

Several area business and chamber officials attended the event. According to a media release, the clinic will have Dr. Shannon Swift, Internal Medicine/Pediatrics; Dr. Ian Parker, Family/Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine; and Jennifer Blaney, APRN, Adult Medicine, seeing patients at the facility.

The building will have nine exam rooms, X-Ray, laboratory, a minor procedure room, and support staff offices. In addition to clinic space, the facility also contains a community education room. Of the 15,000 square feet, the facility will use 6,800 square feet with the rest being reserved for future expansion.



Odom Peckham Architects led the design phase of the renovation, while M&A Jones s Construction served as general contractor.

The WRMC Medical Complex Southside is currently accepting patients.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 870-262-2800. Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

