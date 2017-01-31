Brothers charged in Newport shooting

5:32 p.m., Feb. 1 UPDATE: The two men arrested in connection with a shooting Tuesday in Newport appeared in court this afternoon for a probable cause hearing.

A $250,000 bond was set for Henry Peel, while a $200,000 bond was set for Tevin Peel, Newport police Lt. Patrick Weatherford said. Both Henry and Tevin Peel were arrested on suspicion of committing a terroristic act, while Henry Peel was also arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm. Both men were also bound over to Jackson County Circuit Court, Weatherford said.

3 p.m., Feb. 1 UPDATE: Authorities have released the names of two men arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting of two people in Newport.

According to Lt. Patrick Weatherford of the Newport Police Department, Tevin Peel and Henry Peel of Newport were arrested in connection with the shooting on Hout Circle.

More details are expected later today in connection with the case, police said.

Newport police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers were called to the area of Hout Circle around 3:21 p.m. in reference to someone shooting a rifle.

When officers arrived, they talked with bystanders but were unable to get any information so they left.

Officers were called back to the area around 3:53 p.m. for more shots being fired.

Police found a 61-year-old black woman in an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.

The local hospital said a 19-year-old black man came into the emergency room with an apparent gunshot wound.

Both victims were transferred to another hospital for treatment, but their wounds do not appear life-threatening.

One neighbor said she was glad more people weren't hurt.

"God was with all of us. The bullet could have hit anyone of us," Tammy Richard said.

Other neighbors told Region 8 News they know that police are trying to keep the area safe but wish more people would speak up to keep the crime rate down.

Two suspects were detained at the scene and were later booked into the Jackson County Detention Center.

The names of the suspects were not released. They will appear in the Jackson County District Court in Newport on Wednesday.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android