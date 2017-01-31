Weiner Elementary raises money for St. Jude

A telethon Tuesday was an overwhelming success with Weiner residents raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, school officials said.

According to a Facebook post from Weiner Elementary School, the one-hour telethon brought in at least $4,200, easily surpassing their goal of $700.

"Wow! Our telethon for St. Jude was a huge success! We are so proud of our students who participated as well as our staff who worked both on camera and behind the scenes (or simply helped us with a crazy schedule)! As always, our community came through for our kids and the kids that will benefit from the work done at this amazing hospital - especially our Carlee," the post noted.

In addition to the students, the post thanked people in the Poinsett County town for their help.

"We at Weiner Elementary are proud to be part of this amazing community and are thankful for our entire WES family," the post stated. "Again, thank you."



