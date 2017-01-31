Mumps on Greene Co. school's radar - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mumps on Greene Co. school's radar

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Shelly Risinger, LPN (Source: KAIT) Shelly Risinger, LPN (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
MARMADUKE, AR (KAIT) -

The mumps virus is on the Marmaduke Elementary nurses’ radar.

They are taking a pro-active approach to keeping the vaccine-preventable illness off their campus.

School nurse Shelly Risinger said they are using technology to keep up-to-date.

“We have a database that flags us when it’s time for someone to be up-to-date on immunizations,” Risinger said.

According to Risinger, nurses are keeping a closer eye on that document after learning of five confirmed mumps cases in the Paragould School District, which is in a neighboring town.

As of Tuesday, five students are not up-to-date on their vaccines; however, those students have a medical exemption.

“The ones with medical exemptions, they can’t get them, something has happened medically to them, so if we can stay pro-active on the other children, making sure they’re up-to-date, then it only helps the ones who can’t get it,” Risinger said.

Risinger said once a student becomes due for immunizations, the school immediately will contact the child’s parents.

“Since there have been more cases, we do check it more frequently because we do get students in and out all the time, so we want to make sure they are up-to-date and the ones that need them, we get them, we get it updated in our system so that everybody is protected,” she said.

Risinger said each elementary class is stocked with multiple cleaning supplies. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • The Warnings: A Region 8 Stormteam Investigation

    The Warnings: A Region 8 Stormteam Investigation

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:55:06 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-05-05 04:14:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    It’s easy to see that severe weather season is in full swing here in Region 8.

    It’s easy to see that severe weather season is in full swing here in Region 8.

  • Flooding problems leave questions, answers for family

    Flooding problems leave questions, answers for family

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:17:26 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:43:27 GMT
    The Oaks family looks at damage at their family home in Pocahontas. (Source: KAIT)The Oaks family looks at damage at their family home in Pocahontas. (Source: KAIT)

    A Randolph County family spent Thursday going back to their home after floodwaters pounded the area this week. 

    A Randolph County family spent Thursday going back to their home after floodwaters pounded the area this week. 

  • Two medical entities team up to help Pocahontas

    Two medical entities team up to help Pocahontas

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:06:11 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:16:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    White River Medical Center in Batesville and Survival Flight Helicopter Service have teamed up to help rebuild Pocahontas.

    White River Medical Center in Batesville and Survival Flight Helicopter Service have teamed up to help rebuild Pocahontas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly