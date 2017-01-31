Mumps on Greene Co. school's radar

The mumps virus is on the Marmaduke Elementary nurses’ radar.

They are taking a pro-active approach to keeping the vaccine-preventable illness off their campus.

School nurse Shelly Risinger said they are using technology to keep up-to-date.

“We have a database that flags us when it’s time for someone to be up-to-date on immunizations,” Risinger said.

According to Risinger, nurses are keeping a closer eye on that document after learning of five confirmed mumps cases in the Paragould School District, which is in a neighboring town.

As of Tuesday, five students are not up-to-date on their vaccines; however, those students have a medical exemption.

“The ones with medical exemptions, they can’t get them, something has happened medically to them, so if we can stay pro-active on the other children, making sure they’re up-to-date, then it only helps the ones who can’t get it,” Risinger said.

Risinger said once a student becomes due for immunizations, the school immediately will contact the child’s parents.

“Since there have been more cases, we do check it more frequently because we do get students in and out all the time, so we want to make sure they are up-to-date and the ones that need them, we get them, we get it updated in our system so that everybody is protected,” she said.

Risinger said each elementary class is stocked with multiple cleaning supplies.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android