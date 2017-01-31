State recommends removing Blytheville schools from academic dist - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

State recommends removing Blytheville schools from academic distress

(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A great weight will be lifted from the community of Blytheville, especially for the school district, as they look forward to Feb. 9.

According to Blytheville Superintendent Richard Atwill, the high school has been deemed for academic distress for three years, and the district for two years.

However, Atwill said the Blytheville Public School District was excited when notified by the Arkansas Department of Education, ADE, a recommendation letter to not only remove the district, but also Blytheville High School from its current academic distress status. 

“That recommendation will go to the state board of education," he said. "In the past, they’ve accepted the recommendation of the department of education, and that’s gone well, and we’re excited and waiting for that.”

However, the superintendent said there was a certain requirement that they had to meet to be removed from academic distress.

"It's based on a three-year average of literacy and math scores," he said. "The cutoff line is 49.5 percent of our students achieving on literacy and mathematics; and this year our three-year average got above the 49.5." 

However, Atwill said Blytheville Middle School will remain on the list for academic distress.

"The student achievement growth is occurring," he said. "But, they haven't made the cut off yet of the 49.5 percent."

Atwill said the recommendation letter from ADE, is for Blytheville High School and New Tech school to come off academic distress.

"This isn’t an endpoint; this is the beginning," he said. "It’s kind of when you get above the edge of the rut, don’t think that that’s the horizon. You have to keep climbing and you have to keep working hard.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • The Warnings: A Region 8 Stormteam Investigation

    The Warnings: A Region 8 Stormteam Investigation

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:55:06 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-05-05 04:14:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    It’s easy to see that severe weather season is in full swing here in Region 8.

    It’s easy to see that severe weather season is in full swing here in Region 8.

  • Flooding problems leave questions, answers for family

    Flooding problems leave questions, answers for family

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:17:26 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:43:27 GMT
    The Oaks family looks at damage at their family home in Pocahontas. (Source: KAIT)The Oaks family looks at damage at their family home in Pocahontas. (Source: KAIT)

    A Randolph County family spent Thursday going back to their home after floodwaters pounded the area this week. 

    A Randolph County family spent Thursday going back to their home after floodwaters pounded the area this week. 

  • Two medical entities team up to help Pocahontas

    Two medical entities team up to help Pocahontas

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:06:11 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:16:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    White River Medical Center in Batesville and Survival Flight Helicopter Service have teamed up to help rebuild Pocahontas.

    White River Medical Center in Batesville and Survival Flight Helicopter Service have teamed up to help rebuild Pocahontas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly