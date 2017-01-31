Blytheville School Board seeking a millage vote for teachers

The Blytheville School Board voted to seek a millage increase for teacher raises.

According to Superintendent Richard Atwill, the board decided to request a millage of 2.5 mills to raise the salaries of teachers at the bottom of the salary schedule.

Atwill said having a millage increase is one of the ways they will be able to retain and recruit quality teachers.

"We already have very good teachers. We want to keep them," he said. "One of the ways to do that is to provide a good working environment. The second one is with teachers salary."

Atwill said the wording of the millage request and the planning of the official vote will take place at the school board meeting on Feb. 27. He said they plan to have an official vote announced in May.

