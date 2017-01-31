Voters approve Blytheville millage vote

Voters on Tuesday approved a 2.5-mill increase for the Blytheville School District to fund teacher salaries and help improve athletic facilities.

In unofficial numbers, the millage was approved by a 647 to 517 margin (55.58% to 44.42%), Mississippi County Election Commission chairman Tom Wiktorek said.

The vote had a large early voting turnout, as 762 people cast ballots early compared to 391 people on Tuesday, Wiktorek said.

Earlier this year, Superintendent Richard Atwill said the plan is to raise the salaries of teachers at the bottom of the salary schedule.

Atwill said having a millage increase is one of the ways they will be able to retain and recruit quality teachers.

"We already have very good teachers. We want to keep them," he said. "One of the ways to do that is to provide a good working environment. The second one is with teachers salary."

The vote will be certified at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Mississippi County Courthouse Annex Election Building.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android