Voters approve Blytheville millage vote

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Voters on Tuesday approved a 2.5-mill increase for the Blytheville School District to fund teacher salaries and help improve athletic facilities. 

In unofficial numbers, the millage was approved by a 647 to 517 margin (55.58% to 44.42%), Mississippi County Election Commission chairman Tom Wiktorek said. 

The vote had a large early voting turnout, as 762 people cast ballots early compared to 391 people on Tuesday, Wiktorek said. 

Earlier this year, Superintendent Richard Atwill said the plan is to raise the salaries of teachers at the bottom of the salary schedule.

Atwill said having a millage increase is one of the ways they will be able to retain and recruit quality teachers.

"We already have very good teachers. We want to keep them," he said. "One of the ways to do that is to provide a good working environment. The second one is with teachers salary."

The vote will be certified at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Mississippi County Courthouse Annex Election Building. 

    Sheridan Chadwell said Tuesday that a project honoring slain Newport Lt. Patrick Weatherford and other law enforcement is an opportunity to show pride in their community for someone who meant a lot to the Jackson County town.

    The Newport community is mourning the loss of Lt. Patrick Weatherford, but Monica Steele, her emotions ran incredibly high Monday night.

    Jonesboro police need our help finding two people wanted on wanted for failure to appear.

