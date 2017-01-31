Voting to begin in Blytheville millage vote

Early voting is set to start Tuesday for a millage vote in Blytheville, officials have said.

The Blytheville School Board is seeking a 2.5-mill increase to help fund teacher salaries as well as helping to improve athletic facilities.

Earlier this year, Superintendent Richard Atwill said the plan is to raise the salaries of teachers at the bottom of the salary schedule.

Atwill said having a millage increase is one of the ways they will be able to retain and recruit quality teachers.

"We already have very good teachers. We want to keep them," he said. "One of the ways to do that is to provide a good working environment. The second one is with teachers salary."

