Voting to begin in Blytheville millage vote - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Voting to begin in Blytheville millage vote

(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Early voting is set to start Tuesday for a millage vote in Blytheville, officials have said. 

The Blytheville School Board is seeking a 2.5-mill increase to help fund teacher salaries as well as helping to improve athletic facilities. 

Earlier this year, Superintendent Richard Atwill said the plan is to raise the salaries of teachers at the bottom of the salary schedule.

Atwill said having a millage increase is one of the ways they will be able to retain and recruit quality teachers.

"We already have very good teachers. We want to keep them," he said. "One of the ways to do that is to provide a good working environment. The second one is with teachers salary."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Four injured in house explosion in Monette

    Four injured in house explosion in Monette

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:41:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-06-06 04:07:30 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Four people were taken to hospitals Monday night after a fire and explosion at a house trailer in Monette. 

    Four people were taken to hospitals Monday night after a fire and explosion at a house trailer in Monette. 

  • Apartment plan headed to council

    Apartment plan headed to council

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-26 03:20:40 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:37:23 GMT
    (Source: Braxton Development Apartments)(Source: Braxton Development Apartments)

    A plan to build nearly 300 apartment units on South Caraway Road will head to the Jonesboro City Council this week.

    A plan to build nearly 300 apartment units on South Caraway Road will head to the Jonesboro City Council this week.

  • Water line project approved for city

    Water line project approved for city

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:22:05 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:32:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Bay just got approved to continue a waterline project that is expected to bring more businesses to the area.

    The city of Bay just got approved to continue a waterline project that is expected to bring more businesses to the area.

    •   
Powered by Frankly