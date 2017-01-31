Amazon to collect sales tax in Missouri starting Wednesday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Amazon to collect sales tax in Missouri starting Wednesday

Carolyn and Danny Bullock (Source: KAIT) Carolyn and Danny Bullock (Source: KAIT)
KENNETT, MO (KAIT) -

A business owner in the Kennett area said Tuesday that a new rule on the collection of sales tax will help level the playing field between so-called brick and mortar and online businesses.  

Starting Wednesday, online purchases from Amazon will no longer be sales tax-free in the Show Me State. 

A co-owner of Bullocks Furniture said Tuesday that the tax-free shopping with Amazon puts stores like theirs at a proverbial disadvantage.  

"It gives everybody an equal opportunity," Carolyn Bullock said. "You know, I can go after business the best way I know how, and they can too. But at least we are on a level playing field. One of us doesn't have the advantage over the other. We are all here to make money."

Bullock said she believes it is only fair that online companies collect Missouri's state sales tax, at 4.225% as well.

