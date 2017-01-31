Crimestoppers: Who bought cigs with a stolen debit card?

It’s been well established that you shouldn’t use tobacco products. That, in itself, isn’t against the law. But, buying cigarettes with a stolen debit card is.

Jonesboro police say they have a suspect on camera using a stolen debit card to buy some smokes at the Gee Street Tobacco Store.

According to the report, the transaction happened on Jan. 20. The report says the victim's account was hit for over $180.

If you have a tip that can lead to an arrest, call it into Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

There's a total of 30 warrants this week on Warrant Watch.

Nancy Austin has 20 of them. According to JPD, she has 17 for contempt of court.

Khalid Alqahtani is sitting on 10 warrants. JPD and Bay Police both have warrants out on him.

If you can help lead police to Khalid Alqahtani or Nancy Austin, it's worth money. Call in that tip to Crimestoppers at 935-STOP, or text it.

Take your iPhone or Droid phone and type in 2-7-4-6-3-7 or type in the word "CRIMES" if your phone can do that. Then, in the message, type in 935stop. One word, followed by your tip. Hit send and you'll get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. This is yours to keep for any future reward. That's how Crimestoppers works, 935-STOP

