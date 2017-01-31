Family receives paid vacation to Disney World - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Family receives paid vacation to Disney World

(Source: Daniel Thomas) (Source: Daniel Thomas)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

One Region 8 family received a great surprise today, an all-expense paid vacation.

According to a press release, members of the group, Baking Memories 4 Kids, gathered at Panera Bread Cafe in Jonesboro on Tuesday to surprise 4-year-old Ariel Smith and her family.

Thanks to donations, Smith and her family will be heading to Orlando for a vacation to Disney World in June.

Smith has undergone several chemotherapy sessions since a diagnosis of germ cell tumors.

According to the release, thanks to a $120,000 donation from several Panera locations, five other families will also be presented with vacations.

The donations come from the Change 4 Children program, a non-profit organization that provides children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses and their families an all-expense paid vacation to the theme parks in Orlando.

