Class ring returned 40 years after being lost in lake

One Valley View High School graduate had a special reunion with his 1973 class ring after it fell to the bottom of a lake 40 years ago.

On Monday, seven-year-old Jack Pekrul was at Crowley's Ridge State Park in Walcott with his family when he found what he thought was a diamond ring in the lake.

“I gave it to my mother,” Jack said, not knowing that he was holding a custom-made class ring.

Erin Pekrul, his mother, said when she looked at the ring, she and her husband Mike noticed the name Allen Ashlock engraved on it.

“After we saw his name, we looked him up on Facebook and then we reached out to the Valley View High School to make sure that was him,” said Mike Pekrul. “We eventually got in touch with him and found out he was a really good man. He said he didn’t think that ring was ever going to pop up.”

Ashlock said in 1978 he was out on a paddle boat with his younger sister enjoying the water when he lost his ring.

“It was like slow motion,” said Ashlock. “I reached out to point out a bird for my sister and my ring slipped off my finger and right into the water.”

Ashlock said that ring meant a lot to him.

“I had the blue and yellow Valley View symbol of the Blazers on it, with a diamond to match the gold,” said Ashlock. “I also had the words truth and honor with the year 1973 on it.”

Ashlock also said he is thankful for Jack because the ring brought back many special memories.

“It's exciting,” said Ashlock. “The last time I had this, my sister was with me too and that was very special. She was just a little girl about 11 years younger than I am and then back in 1999 she died in a car wreck so it brings back memories. The last time I had it she was there with me on that water.”

Now at the age of 61, Ashlock said he’s not sure if he can fit the ring anymore, but he is more than grateful for the work the Pekrul family went through to return it.

