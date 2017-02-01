Human trafficking cases double in AR

Human trafficking cases in Arkansas have more than doubled in the last four years, according to the National Human Trafficking hotline.

The organization said Arkansas had 17 cases reported in 2012 and 45 cases reported in 2016.

Human trafficking calls also increased from 70 to 137 calls.

The organization says most of the cases involve sex trafficking and although 66 percent of cases involve adults, the rest are minors.

Data collected by the organization shows that despite Arkansas having a significant increase, it doesn't have as many cases as Missouri, who reports 135 cases and Tennessee, who reports 108 cases.

The organization asks if you know of anyone who may be affected by human trafficking, call its hotline 1-888-373-7888.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android