Oh, deer! Someone steals man’s antlers

A Bono man claims someone entered his tool shed and stole thousands of dollars worth of deer mounts.

The man, who lives on County Road 327, told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies he discovered the shop door open around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Despite there being “all kinds of items in the shop,” the victim said all that was missing was a 16-point mule deer mount worth $6,000; an 11-point whitetail mount on a pedestal mount with drop tines worth $6,000; and two other whitetail mounts worth $300 each.

The deputy did not find any signs of forced entry.

The victim said it appeared the lock had been open with a key and named three people who had keys to the shop. But, he said he had not spoken with them.

