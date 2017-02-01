Oh, deer! Someone steals man’s antlers - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Oh, deer! Someone steals man’s antlers

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BONO, AR (KAIT) -

A Bono man claims someone entered his tool shed and stole thousands of dollars worth of deer mounts.

The man, who lives on County Road 327, told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies he discovered the shop door open around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Despite there being “all kinds of items in the shop,” the victim said all that was missing was a 16-point mule deer mount worth $6,000; an 11-point whitetail mount on a pedestal mount with drop tines worth $6,000; and two other whitetail mounts worth $300 each.

The deputy did not find any signs of forced entry.

The victim said it appeared the lock had been open with a key and named three people who had keys to the shop. But, he said he had not spoken with them.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Wings of Honor Air Show still taking off Saturday

    Wings of Honor Air Show still taking off Saturday

    Friday, May 5 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-05-05 20:48:26 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:33:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Despite the recent floods, the show must go on. The Wings of Honor Air Show, that is.

    Despite the recent floods, the show must go on. The Wings of Honor Air Show, that is.

  • AHTD: inside lanes on HWY 63 opening

    AHTD: inside lanes on HWY 63 opening

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:19 AM EDT2017-05-05 12:19:34 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:01:59 GMT
    Highway 63 Friday morning between Hoxie and Portia (Source: Arkansas Highway and Transportation Dept.)Highway 63 Friday morning between Hoxie and Portia (Source: Arkansas Highway and Transportation Dept.)

    According to AHTD, crews are opening the inside lanes, one in each direction, on the highway between Hoxie and Portia.

    According to AHTD, crews are opening the inside lanes, one in each direction, on the highway between Hoxie and Portia.

  • WATCH: Wappapello Lake overtakes the Auxiliary Spillway

    WATCH: Wappapello Lake overtakes the Auxiliary Spillway

    Friday, May 5 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-05-05 20:54:21 GMT
    (Source: Justin Fischer, KFVS)(Source: Justin Fischer, KFVS)

    Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

    Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

    •   
Powered by Frankly