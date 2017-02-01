Beebe man faces burglary charge after breaking into business - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Beebe man faces burglary charge after breaking into business

Posted by Symphonie Privett, Anchor - Reporter
Charley Ried (Source: Beebe Police Department) Charley Ried (Source: Beebe Police Department)
BEEBE, AR (KAIT) -

A Beebe man faces a burglary charge after police say he broke into a gas station.

On Jan.29, officers with the Beebe Police Department responded to a commercial burglary alarm at Jordan’s Kwik Stop, located on Dewitt Henry Drive.

Surveillance video from the store showed a suspect broke into the store through a rooftop vent and took an undisclosed amount of money.

After showing the video to witnesses, police identified 31-year-old Charley Ried as the suspect.

Officers pulled Ried over on Jan.31, interviewed him about the incident and charged him with commercial burglary.

Ried is behind bars at the White County Detention Center and has a $15,000 bond.

He is due in White County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on March 7.

  • Wings of Honor Air Show still taking off Saturday

    Despite the recent floods, the show must go on. The Wings of Honor Air Show, that is.

  • AHTD: inside lanes on HWY 63 opening

    According to AHTD, crews are opening the inside lanes, one in each direction, on the highway between Hoxie and Portia.

  • WATCH: Wappapello Lake overtakes the Auxiliary Spillway

    Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

