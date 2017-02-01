Beebe man faces burglary charge after breaking into business

A Beebe man faces a burglary charge after police say he broke into a gas station.

On Jan.29, officers with the Beebe Police Department responded to a commercial burglary alarm at Jordan’s Kwik Stop, located on Dewitt Henry Drive.

Surveillance video from the store showed a suspect broke into the store through a rooftop vent and took an undisclosed amount of money.

After showing the video to witnesses, police identified 31-year-old Charley Ried as the suspect.

Officers pulled Ried over on Jan.31, interviewed him about the incident and charged him with commercial burglary.

Ried is behind bars at the White County Detention Center and has a $15,000 bond.

He is due in White County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on March 7.

