Power outage caused by crash

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Power is starting to come back to Walnut Ridge after a crash caused an outage.

According to the Entergy Arkansas, Inc. outage map, over 640 customers were without power at one time after a vehicle hit their equipment around 10:18 a.m. Wednesday.

Efforts continue to restore all the areas impacted.

A Twitter user posted two photos reportedly from the scene of the crash.

We are trying to learn more about how the crash happened.

