Power outage caused by crash

Power is starting to come back to Walnut Ridge after a crash caused an outage.

According to the Entergy Arkansas, Inc. outage map, over 640 customers were without power at one time after a vehicle hit their equipment around 10:18 a.m. Wednesday.

Efforts continue to restore all the areas impacted.

A Twitter user posted two photos reportedly from the scene of the crash.

We are trying to learn more about how the crash happened.

@Region8News truck hit light pole almost an hour ago... Still waiting on power in walnut Ridge pic.twitter.com/9Ysi55bHQQ — Hope Gibson (@hope_gibson427) February 1, 2017

