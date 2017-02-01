A-State Football 2017 Signing Class

A-State football signed 27 players as part of their 2017 class.

Five athletes have already enrolled and were part of the 2016 season but sat out due to NCAA rules and count towards the 2017 class.

The Red Wolves put some focus towards the offensive line, signing 8 new lineman.

There was a heavy concentration on defense as well, 13 new signees. Red Wolves sign 8 players that will add depth to the Red Wolves secondary.

Here is a link to the Red Wolves football website that include bios of the new signees. Click here to see.