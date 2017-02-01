Arkansas 2017 Football signing class

Arkansas Razorbacks have 27 new signees to their 2017 football class.

Twelve signees are on defense and may be highlighted by the signing of defensive back Chevin Calloway of Dallas.

Offensive line depth was a concern last season, Razorbacks add five new players to that position.

Here is a link to the Razorbacks wesbsite listing full bios on the class of 2017. Click here to see.