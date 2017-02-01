Crooks using AG's office to steal identities, cash from consumers

The Arkansas Attorney General’s office investigates fraud and scam allegations. Now, someone is using Leslie Rutledge’s office to try and steal personal identities.

The AG’s office has received numerous reports of Arkansans receiving phone calls from a Utah phone number stating that the consumer needs to contact the attorney general regarding a legal account.

“These criminals know that their tactics have more credibility if they pretend to be Arkansas’s chief consumer advocate,” Rutledge said in a news release Wednesday. “They think they can trick consumers into turning over personal and financial information.”

If a citizen receives one of these suspicious calls, Rutledge says they should hang up and contact her office at 800-482-8982 or oag@arkansasag.gov.

She also offers the following to tips to help spot this scam and avoid becoming a victim:

Legitimate agencies do not seek or accept payment in pre-paid gift cards.

Legitimate collectors must send a written validation notice.

Do not confirm or provide personal or financial information to an unknown person over the phone or internet.

If consumers file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office, they will receive an acknowledgment letter or email that contains a complaint number. That number would never be referred to as a legal account.

