TX daycare to parents: 'Get off your phone!'

A sign in plain sight leading into a Texas daycare wasn't very subtle when telling parents how they should put the phone down to pick up their children.

A photo of the sign posted by a parent in Rose Hill, TX on Facebook has been shared more than 1 million times.

The sign basically tells parents to put the cell phone down while they pick up their children reading in part, "Your child is happy to see you! Are you happy to see your child??"

