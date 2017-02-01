Plan ahead this Super Bowl weekend - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Plan ahead this Super Bowl weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KAIT) -

Ahead of Sunday’s big game, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is tackling the problem of drinking while under the influence.

In 2016, crashes involving a substance-impaired driver killed 179 people and seriously injured 643.

“One careless act affects all of us,” said Bill Whitfield, MoDOT director of highway safety. “Help save lives—don’t drink and drive, and don’t let friends drink and drive.”

To prevent Super Bowl weekend from ending in tragedy, he suggests people leave their keys at home if they plan to drink.

Also, designate a sober driver, call a taxi or use public transportation to get home safely.

For more information on highway safety, go to www.saveMOlives.com.

