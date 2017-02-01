AR Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut bill into law - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AR Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut bill into law

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (Source: Arkansas Governor's Office) Gov. Asa Hutchinson (Source: Arkansas Governor's Office)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A tax cut for lower-income Arkansans was high on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's list of priorities for 2017.  

Today, he signed the bill into law that will implement a $50 million cut over the next two years.  

Watch the signing below:

