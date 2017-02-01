J Town's Grill picked for statewide table tour

A popular Jonesboro restaurant is one of six restaurants in Arkansas serving up a little food education with its special burger.

The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board has tapped J Town’s Grill, 2610 E. Johnson, to participate in its Kitchen/Fields Table tour.

Each of the six restaurants participating in the tour will feature a unique dish centered on soybeans.

Lisa Godsey, executive chef at J Town’s, created the Triple P burger for the tour. It features a pork patty with sautéed onions and bacon inside, topped with smoked Gouda cheese, house-smoked ham, cheddar cheese, slices of bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, and a fried egg.

“Through our featured dish, we have the ability to show off what we can do with local ingredients while teaching our neighbors about where soybeans come from and how they are used in food,” said Godsey.

The restaurant’s owner, Jeffery Higgins, is a farmer in Marianna and is very excited to have the restaurant participate in the Kitchen/Fields Table Tour, Godsey said.

Restaurants involved in the tour include:

Trio’s Restaurant, Little Rock—January

J Town’s Grill—February

Le Petite Cajun Bistro, Stuttgart—March

Taylor’s Steakhouse, Dumas—April

Tusk & Trotter American Brasserie, Bentonville—May

Brave New Restaurant, Little Rock—June

