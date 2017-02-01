Sheriff: School was in lockdown as precaution

The Alton R-IV School District in Oregon County was in lockdown Wednesday afternoon following a report of a "suspicious person with a gun" adjacent from school property.

Oregon County Sheriff Eric King told Region 8 News that two young children, approximately 8 years old, told school employees that they thought they saw a man with a gun at approximately 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

King said the school went on lockdown and his department, the Alton Police Department and the Ripley County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

When officers and deputies arrived, they began checking school buildings as a precaution.

King said no adults saw a man with the description given by the students.

King said a deputy will remain at the school until the end of the day.

He also noted that his office received many calls of "shots fired" and "windows shot out", further complicating the investigation. King said no shots were ever fired.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android