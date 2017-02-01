Jonesboro man wins big in Waldenburg - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro man wins big in Waldenburg

Hunter Clark (Source: Arkansas Scholarship Lottery) Hunter Clark (Source: Arkansas Scholarship Lottery)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A stop in Waldenburg led to a big win for a Jonesboro man.

Hunter Clark won a cool $100,000 playing the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Hot 7 instant game.

He bought his winning $5 scratch-off ticket at Waldenburg Express, 5931 Hwy. 14 West. The store will receive a 1 percent commission on the sale.

Clark told lottery officials the first person he told about the win was his mom.

  Family calls themselves lucky after flood

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:02:16 GMT
    A family in Randolph County called themselves lucky despite all the damage caused by flooding.

  60-day insurance moratorium in effect for flood victims

    Friday, May 5 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-05-05 19:42:09 GMT
    One less thing for flood victims to worry about: On Friday, Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr announced a 60-day moratorium on the cancellations/non-renewal of policies for non-payment for those affected by the recent floods.

  CLOSED: Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland

    Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.

