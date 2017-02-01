Jonesboro man wins big in Waldenburg

A stop in Waldenburg led to a big win for a Jonesboro man.

Hunter Clark won a cool $100,000 playing the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Hot 7 instant game.

He bought his winning $5 scratch-off ticket at Waldenburg Express, 5931 Hwy. 14 West. The store will receive a 1 percent commission on the sale.

Clark told lottery officials the first person he told about the win was his mom.

