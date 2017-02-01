Police, sheriff's office offering free self-defense class for women

The Batesville Police Department and Independence County Sheriff's Office will offer a women's self-defense class, much like this one held in 2016 at Paragould High School. (Source: KAIT)

The Batesville Police Department and Independence County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to teach women how to protect themselves.

The two departments will offer a free, hands-on basic self-defense class for women on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m.

The class will be held in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, 2005 White Dr.

Attendees will learn techniques to decrease their chances of being a victim.

"Someone choking you, someone grabbing you from behind, someone getting down and getting on top of you. We will walk the ladies through some of those steps on how to respond to each of those situations," Scott Lancaster, community relations officer said.

Lancaster said the attendees will be put in groups of two to practice for 10 to 15 minutes on each move.

For more information, contact Scott at 870-805-0797 or Alisa at 870-805-0798. Inquiries can also be emailed to LawEnforcementCRT@gmail.com.

