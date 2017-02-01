Police, sheriff's office offering free self-defense class for wo - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police, sheriff's office offering free self-defense class for women

The Batesville Police Department and Independence County Sheriff's Office will offer a women's self-defense class, much like this one held in 2016 at Paragould High School. (Source: KAIT) The Batesville Police Department and Independence County Sheriff's Office will offer a women's self-defense class, much like this one held in 2016 at Paragould High School. (Source: KAIT)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The Batesville Police Department and Independence County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to teach women how to protect themselves.

The two departments will offer a free, hands-on basic self-defense class for women on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m.

The class will be held in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville, 2005 White Dr.

Attendees will learn techniques to decrease their chances of being a victim.

"Someone choking you, someone grabbing you from behind, someone getting down and getting on top of you. We will walk the ladies through some of those steps on how to respond to each of those situations," Scott Lancaster, community relations officer said.

Lancaster said the attendees will be put in groups of two to practice for 10 to 15 minutes on each move.

For more information, contact Scott at 870-805-0797 or Alisa at 870-805-0798. Inquiries can also be emailed to LawEnforcementCRT@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Reyno business owner helps flood victims

    Reyno business owner helps flood victims

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:18:38 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With all the flooding, one Randolph County woman is trying to help those affected.

    With all the flooding, one Randolph County woman is trying to help those affected.

  • Family calls themselves lucky after flood

    Family calls themselves lucky after flood

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:02:16 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:24:40 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A family in Randolph County called themselves lucky despite all the damage caused by flooding.

    A family in Randolph County called themselves lucky despite all the damage caused by flooding.

  • 60-day insurance moratorium in effect for flood victims

    60-day insurance moratorium in effect for flood victims

    Friday, May 5 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-05-05 19:42:09 GMT
    Friday, May 5 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:21:53 GMT
    Between Walnut Ridge and Jonesboro (Source: John Caubble via Twitter)Between Walnut Ridge and Jonesboro (Source: John Caubble via Twitter)

    One less thing for flood victims to worry about: On Friday, Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr announced a 60-day moratorium on the cancellations/non-renewal of policies for non-payment for those affected by the recent floods.

    One less thing for flood victims to worry about: On Friday, Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr announced a 60-day moratorium on the cancellations/non-renewal of policies for non-payment for those affected by the recent floods.

    •   
Powered by Frankly