New store to host hiring event

Ahead of the opening of its new Jonesboro store, Natural Grocers will host an open interview to fill more than a dozen new jobs.

The 25,000-square-foot store will bring 18 jobs to the community when it opens at the Caraway Plaza Shopping Center, 1315 S. Caraway Rd., located at the intersection of Caraway and Nettleton.

The company will host an open interviews event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Candlewood Suites, 2906 Kazi St.

Natural Grocers will hire store leaders, department managers, cashiers, and a nutritional health coach.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and apply online to qualify for an interview. To submit an application, click here.

The store is expected to open in the first half of 2017.

