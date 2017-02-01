Pulaski Tech finalizes merger with University of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Pulaski Technical College's merger with the University of Arkansas System is now official.

The college's accrediting body approved the change of governance effective Wednesday. The school will now be known as University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College or UA-Pulaski Tech.

Both UA and Pulaski Tech approved the merger last year, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law Monday a bill that clarifies the role of the technical college's governing board following the merger.

UA-Pulaski Tech is the sixth two-year school to join the UA system. Rich Mountain Community College in Mena is also finalizing plans to join the system.

