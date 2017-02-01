Jonesboro Public Schools host #TechExpo

One of several robots JHS students have constructed this school year. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Science, technology, engineering and math will all be highlighted in a district-wide event that is open to the public at the Jonesboro Public Schools Technology Expo 2017 to be held at the Academies at Jonesboro High School on Monday, Feb. 6 from 6 – 8 p.m.

This event comes as JHS students celebrate a win at the Central Arkansas VEX Robotics Competition in Bryant on January 28. The team won a Tournament Champions Trophy.

“We build and design these robots to compete in the Vex National Competition and we also compete in 4-H events,” Zach Charette, Vice-President of the JHS Robotic Club and Master Builder said.“We score points by throwing cubes and stars over a 24-inch high fence. We will have these two robots, as well as our other two robots that have qualified for national competition in April. We’re going to demo the robots and show the programming that we use.”

The robots and their abilities will be showcased at the JPS Technology Expo. Students will show off their problem-solving skills.

Students on the Robotics Competition team are Arissa Farmer, Austin Vance, Colby Neves, Daisy Ibarra, Dylan Keen, Eric Tinker, Ethan Webb, Kennedy Brown, Kliffeion McDuffy, Leighton Stout, Malik Stafford, Shel-Twon Warren, Rhett Bryant, Zach Charette and Thomas Feldon (from Valley View).

“All we are given are these pieces of metal, a few gears, the motors and we have to write the programs to make it (the robot) do whatever we want,” Rhett Bryant, President of the Robotics Club. Rhett detailed some of the forty booths that will be on display.

“There will be students there from pre-school through 12th grade that will be reflecting basically what technology is being taught at their level," Bryant said. "There will also be two student escape rooms that you can try out.”

Health, Wellness and Environmental Studies students will create one of those escape rooms using what they have learning Math, Literacy, Geography and Science. There will be five 20-minute sessions available from 6 – 8 p.m. The JHS English PreAP students will provide the other escape room for grades 7-12 to enjoy.

A “Technology Playground” will allow anyone a chance to experience some of the technologies JPS students use in their classrooms. The Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center students will provide culinary treats, as part of their class instruction.

Other booths on display will feature Coding in Pre-K, iPads in Kindergarten, Mystery Weather Skype, Beebots, iMovie Newscasts, VPA Newspaper, Virtual Fashion Challenge, Advanced Manufacturing, Automotive Service and Collision Technology, Polynomial Creations and a Tiny House Project.

Parents can also obtain information regarding forms now available online such as attendance, grades, online student physicals and magnet school enrollment.

