AGFC adds 838 acres for outdoors enthusiasts in 2016

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission expanded opportunities for hunters, anglers and wildlife watchers to the tune of 838 acres in 2016. This included a land donation of 61 acres for a new northwest Arkansas education center, 10 acres for a new access to Crooked Creek, and 767 acres of additions to existing wildlife management areas.

The acceptance of a 61-acre donation in Benton County marks the first solid footing for a much anticipated northwest Arkansas education center. The parcel near the southeast corner of Wagon Wheel Road and I-49 in north Springdale was transferred from the City of Springdale and the city’s water and sewer commission.

AGFC Director Jeff Crow said, “Northwest Arkansas is growing quickly and we need to remember their continued partnership in Arkansas’s great conservation story. This planned education center will help introduce the next generation of outdoors enthusiasts to what we all hold dear.”

The 10-acre acquisition in Marion County has already seen use by many enthusiastic anglers and paddlers. Mark Oliver Crooked Creek Access sits in the perfect place to split up a particularly long float on Crooked Creek. The access sits on Old U.S. Highway 62 west of Yellville between Snow and Kelley’s Slab.

Mike Cantrell, AGFC regional maintenance contract coordinator says the improved access will cut an 8- to 10-hour float in half for people who don’t want to spend all day on the water.

“At the new access, people can pull right down to the water on the concrete ramp and unload their canoes instead of dragging,” Cantrell said. “We even built an experimental canoe loading ramp and handicapped access.”

On the hunting end of the spectrum, the purchase of 160 acres on Ed Gordon Point Remove WMA in Conway County removed a private inholding, making more land within the WMA accessible to the public.

The AGFC also added 607 acres to Frog Bayou WMA in Crawford County. The expansion nearly doubled the popular waterfowl hunting area’s previous acreage of 790 acres. The former farm bordering the Arkansas River’s Ozark Pool has been extremely popular since its establishment in 2005. Last year’s purchase was the first phase in an overall 1,390-acre expansion of the WMA to be completed in the next year.

“Public access to duck-hunting areas is scarce in the western portion of the state,” said Luke Naylor, AGFC waterfowl program coordinator. “This addition will really help offer waterfowl hunting opportunities to people outside the Delta.”

Many people approach the AGFC’s wildlife biologists when they see some small tracts of land for sale that would be nice to have in public ownership, but Crow explains that many times these tracts of land are too small, too expensive or too isolated to be of benefit as public land.

“We are always looking for ways to increase the amount of public opportunities for Arkansans to enjoy the outdoors,” said Crow. “We have to look at property that can be accessed and used by many people through the course of the year. We also must make sure funding and ability to care for that property are available for the future as well. It’s not enough to just buy property, you have to maintain it for the best interest of the people using it.”