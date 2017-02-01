Person hit by car - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Person hit by car

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Paragould man was hospitalized Wednesday after police say he was struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 412 at the Arkansas/Missouri state line, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Richard D. Taylor, 61, was walking westbound when he was struck by the mirror of a westbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by James F. Gramling, 73, of Paragould.

An ambulance took Taylor to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center with moderate injuries.

