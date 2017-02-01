AGFC looking for partners to search for spotted skunks

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is beginning a citizen-science project to establish the current range of spotted skunks in Arkansas, and is looking for volunteers to help. You don’t have to worry about coming home with a foul odor, as all the observation will be done via trail camera.

“We’re looking for people who own game cameras to place them specifically to capture images of this uncommon Arkansas animal,” said Blake Sasse, AGFC biologist. “This is a great way to keep using those game cameras outside of deer season and enjoy all the outdoors has to offer.”

Participants will be given directions on how to place the cameras and the best bait to use to attract spotted skunks. The cameras should be out for at least 21 nights with the volunteer checking the site and downloading photos on a weekly basis. Participants will need to have permission of the landowner to place game cameras, own at least one game camera and preferably possess a GPS unit or other method with which the geographic coordinates of the camera sites can be obtained.

Spotted skunks are smaller than their striped cousins, about the size of a large squirrel. They are black with a white patch on their forehead, a white patch in front of each ear and blotches of white on their body. They have long, bushy tails tipped in white. Their most notable feature is the tendency to warn anything it sees as threatening by making a quick series of handstands before spraying its musk.

Spotted skunks never were abundant in Arkansas, but were once found across the state. They now are seen mostly in the Ozarks and Ouachitas. The cause of the decline hasn’t been determined, but possible explanations include loss of farm and fencerow habitat, pesticides and disease.

They live in open fields, prairies, croplands, farmyards, forest edges and woodlands. They prefer rocky outcrops and ledges where natural rock cavities and crevices provide shelter and den sites. They are mainly nocturnal and feed on small mammals, insects, birds, fruits, nuts and small lizards and snakes. They are agile climbers and can run up and down trees like a squirrel. Their main diet of mice shifts to insects and grubs in the summer, making them beneficial creatures to have around.

Visit survey.agfc.com to sign up for the project. Selected respondents will be sent applications and further instructions on how to participate.