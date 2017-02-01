AHTD approves road projects

An Independence County company provided the winning bid Wednesday for a resurfacing project in the Jonesboro area.

According to state highway officials, Atlas Asphalt of Batesville was awarded the $1,149,777.75 contract to resurface 3.2 miles of U.S. 49 and Highway 18 between I-555 and U.S. 49 in Jonesboro.

Construction is set to start in two to four weeks, with work expected to be done by mid-2017.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission also approved several projects in Northeast Arkansas. They include:

Cross County - resurfacing 3.6 miles of U.S. 49 in Hickory Ridge, starting at the Poinsett County line and ending just south of Ark. 42. Atlas Asphalt of Batesville was awarded the contract at $535,891.32.

Greene County - resurfacing 2.7 miles of U.S. 412 between U.S. 49B and Ark. 135, near Paragould. Delta Asphalt of Paragould was awarded the contract for $1,196,232.80.

Independence County - resurfacing a 1.4 mile stretch of Ark. 14 South between U.S. 167 and Ark. 14, south of Batesville. Atlas Asphalt of Batesville was awarded the contract at $269,314.45.

Jackson County - resurfacing a nearly four-mile stretch of Ark. 14 between the Independence County line and Ark. 367. Atlas Asphalt of Batesville was awarded the contract at $779,487.90.

Mississippi County - resurfacing selected selection of a nearly 10-mile stretch of road from Ark. 77 between Shady Grove and Ark. 140. Delta Asphalt of Arkansas of Paragould was awarded the contract at $1,894,778.77.

White County - resurfacing selected selections of Highway 5, starting at U.S. 64 and going north. Mid-South Pavers, LLC of Nashville was awarded the contract at $1,131,068.28.

Construction is set to start in two to four weeks, weather permitting; and is expected to be done by mid-2017.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android