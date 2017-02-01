TB&P: Denso announces executive changes - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

TB&P: Denso announces executive changes

An automotive supplier with ties to Mississippi County announced this week several changes to their executive leadership, according to content provider Talk Business & Politics

The announcement involves Denso, which has a manufacturing facility in Osceola. 

In the announcement, Kenichiro Ito, who chairs the company's North America board of directors, said the changes will bring a stronger focus on regionalism as well as helping to meet different challenges and opportunities. 

The changes include Bill Foy as senior vice president of engineering; Doug Patton as executive vice president of engineering and chief technology officer; Denise Carlson was promoted to vice president of the North America planning and material engineering, production innovation center; Kara Grasso was promoted to vice president of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales group; Benjamin Luppino as vice president of Toyota Sales Group; Rob Hempel as vice president of General Motors sales group; and Chuntao Ye was promoted to senior vice president. 

