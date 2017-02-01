Proposal filed to put voter ID in Arkansas constitution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A state senator wants to ask Arkansas voters next year to reinstate a voter ID law that was struck down as unconstitutional.

Republican Sen. Bryan King on Wednesday filed a resolution that would place a proposed constitutional amendment requiring the Legislature to reinstate the law on the 2018 ballot. King was the sponsor of a 2013 voter ID law that was struck down by the state Supreme Court the following year.

King introduced the measure the day after the House approved legislation reinstating the voter ID requirement. The proposal, which is pending before a Senate committee, is aimed at addressing concerns some justices had raised in 2013 that the previous law wasn't approved with enough votes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.