A-State adding local talent as walk-ons

The Arkansas State Red Wolves wrapped up their 2017 signing class with 27 new players.

But it doesn't just stop there for the Red Wolves.

A-State is still adding talent to the 2017 class as they picked up several walk-ons from the Region 8 area.

Jonesboro senior offensive lineman Jennings Stanley committed to the Red Wolves as a preferred walk-on.

Stanley was named to the USA Today 2016 All-Arkansas team, plus was named to the AHSCA East All-Star game roster.

"Being a preferred walk-on just puts a chip on my shoulder," Stanley said. "Walking in the building, it gives me a reason to work harder and try harder in everything."

Pocahontas senior running back Barkley Sorg also made a commitment to the A-State football team as a preferred walk-on.

Sorg finished with 3,136 total yards and 49 touchdowns for the Redskins.

"A lot of people don't expect a lot out of walk-ons," Sorg said. "I feel like that's just a great opportunity because anytime somebody's told me I can't do something, that's when I've been the most motivated about something. I'm just looking forward to the fact that I get to come in and prove myself to everyone."

Senior offensive lineman from Valley View Jake Middlebrook also decided to walk-on with the Red Wolves.

Middlebrook in his senior season was named first team all-conference.

"Ever since I've been playing football, it's been a dream of mine to walk-on at A-State," Middlebrook said. "It's home man. Just wanted to stay at home. A-State's been my number one since the very beginning."

