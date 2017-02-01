Man arrested after leading deputies on chase

A man wanted by the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office led deputies on a foot chase on Jan. 28.

According to a news release from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information on the whereabouts of Eric Odom.

Odom was wanted by the sheriff’s office and the Arkansas State Probation and Parole Office.

Deputies found Odom in a pick-up truck at the Gateway Grocery outside Heber Springs.

Deputies approached the truck and tried to arrest him.

Odom fled on foot, leading deputies on a short foot chase.

Odom was arrested a short time later and taken to the Cleburne County jail.

