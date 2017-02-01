Annual fundraiser for special needs playground called off

A major fundraiser for a Jonesboro softball field and park was called off.

Annually, the Miracle League of Jonesboro hosts and online bake sale as a fundraiser for the softball field and playground designed for kids and adults with special needs.

Tuesday night, the Miracle League posted on Facebook that they needed additional baked good donations to make the fundraiser possible for 2017.

"We currently only have 13 items. We need at least 50," they posted. "Please help us make this fundraiser as great as years past."

Twelve hours later, they posted an update.

"We are sad to say that we did not reach the 50 item minimum for the online bake sale," the Miracle League said Tuesday night. "We had just under 25, therefore this year's bake sale has been canceled."

The Miracle League said they hope to continue the fundraiser next year or try to do something similar.

In 2014, more than 99 baked goods were donated to help the cause. In one week, they raised $4,700 through the online bidding process. A dozen cupcakes alone went for $200 that year.

