Woman attacked by dogs, city lacks animal control officer

With an increasing dog and cat problem in Marked Tree, one resident is raising awareness to get the city help after she was attacked by a pack of dogs.

Stephanie Brown said there is not a day that goes by when she doesn’t see stray dogs running the streets.

“Every time I walk outside, there is always a dog somewhere,” said Brown. “Usually that dog is running around with other dogs.”

Brown said she was checking on a neighbor when she saw a pack of dogs walking down the street. She said she recognized one of the dogs and when she called out to it, another dog attacked her.

“I see this particular dog all the time and usually he is very calm and not aggressive,” said Brown. “But for some reason, another dog came up and started biting on me and that’s when he began to growl and things went down from there.”

After calling Dena Mote, her sister-in-law, Mote called the police who she said did not respond.

“It is just crazy out here,” said Mote. “They told me they would try calling an animal control officer but they never showed up. We need one badly.”

Now with a scar on her leg, Brown is speaking out because she said her biggest fear is a child getting hurt if something is not done.

“We need help,” said Brown. “This could have happened to a child who doesn’t know not to walk up to stray dogs.”

Brown also said as much as they need an animal control officer for the community’s protection, they need dog owners to take care of their responsibilities.

“There are more and more dogs,” said Brown. “If you can’t take care of your dog, take it to a no-kill shelter. Just don't kick it out the front door and let it be that.”

Mote said this happens often which leads to more dogs being killed or hurt.

“I witnessed a little white dog the other day walking along and someone had run over it and kept going,” said Mote. “We are animal lovers so the sooner we can get a pound or and officer, the less likely this is to happen.”

Marked Tree Mayor Mary Ann Arnold said she is aware of the issue and is asking anyone interested in volunteering as the city’s animal control officer to call city hall at (870)-358-3216.

Both Mote and Brown said they will continue to raise awareness until the animal issue is under control.

“We need to continue to bring it to somebody's attention that can effectively help the community to protect its citizens and protect the animals that are in the limits.”



