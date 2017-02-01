Over 600 students featured in school-wide music video

The Jonesboro Math and Science Magnet School created a school-wide music video featuring hundreds of kids.

Jackie Boyd, a music teacher, said they have been working on this project since November when a group of sixth graders filmed and edited the video using the song "Happy" by Pharrell Williams.

Boyd said this was a way to combine music with technology teaching their students how to have fun at the same time.

The video features over 600 students who came up with their own dance, practiced and performed it for the project.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android