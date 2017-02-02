JFD responds to porch fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JFD responds to porch fire

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Firefighters responded to a fire on a porch Thursday.

Jonesboro fire crews were called to the 2000-block of Patriot Circle in north Jonesboro.

According to JFD, it was a small fire on the back porch.

It did not spread to the rest of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

