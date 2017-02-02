JFD responds to porch fire

Firefighters responded to a fire on a porch Thursday.

Jonesboro fire crews were called to the 2000-block of Patriot Circle in north Jonesboro.

According to JFD, it was a small fire on the back porch.

It did not spread to the rest of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android