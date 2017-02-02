Arkansas House OKs requiring concealed handguns at colleges

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas House has voted to require state colleges and universities to allow concealed handguns on campus, despite objections from administrators and police that the move won't make schools safer.

The House on Thursday approved by a 71-22 vote a proposal requiring the schools to allow faculty and staff to carry concealed handguns on campus. A 2013 law left the decision up to the schools, but no campus has opted to allow the weapons since it was enacted.

The lawmaker behind the measure has said it would help deter potential mass shooters and supplement existing campus security. But administrators of the state's largest university systems have opposed the bill and have said the decision should remain with the schools

The bill now heads to the Senate.

