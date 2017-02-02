Bono man arrested, accused of groping girl

A Bono man faces two counts of sexual assault after police say he “inappropriately touched” a girl several times.

Charles Foster, 36, is accused of assaulting the girl last year at his home, according to court documents.

The victim told Bono police there had been several instances when Foster came up “behind her, placed his hand under shirt, and groped her breast while kissing her on the neck,” the probable cause affidavit said.

The assaults were reported to the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division. On Dec. 28, an ASP detective interviewed the victim.

The girl told the ASP officer Foster touched her several times when no one else was around.

“Each time she would try to push him away,” the affidavit said.

On Jan. 31, Detective Jordan Kennedy interviewed Foster about the allegations after he was read his Miranda rights.

According to the court documents, Foster admitted he approached the victim on two occasions and put his hand into her shirt and felt her breast.

He could not recall the actual date but thought it was sometime around Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Foster is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on two counts of second-degree sexual assault awaiting a March 31 appearance in circuit court.

If convicted, he could be fined up to $15,000 and spend 5-20 years in prison.

