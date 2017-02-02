Third person arrested in Newport shooting case

According to Lt. Patrick Weatherford of the Newport Police Department, a 19-year-old Newport man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting earlier this week on Hout Circle.

Anthony Neal was arrested on a warrant, alleging 13 counts of committing a terroristic act in connection with the case. Weatherford said the investigation revealed that Neal, along with Henry Peel and Tevin Peel, got into a gunfight and were about 150 feet apart as they fired weapons.

Several bullets hit a nearby apartment while one bullet hit a parked vehicle, Weatherford said, noting at least 20 shots were fired in the exchange.

Neal will appear for a probable cause hearing Friday in Newport.

