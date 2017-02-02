Arkansas governor tells agencies to brace for possible cuts

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's asking several agencies to make contingency plans for potential budget cuts after finance officials announced the state's net revenue had fallen $57 million below forecast.

The Republican governor told reporters Thursday he's asking for the plans as he watches the state's revenue over the next couple months and will decide by March whether to make any adjustments. Hutchinson said the agencies he's asking for plans from include the departments of Human Services, Education and Correction.

The revenue figures were released the day after Hutchinson signed into law his $50 million plan to cut taxes for thousands of low-income residents. That tax cut is set to take effect in 2019 under the law.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.