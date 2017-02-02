A Better Region 8: Protect your cell number!

I haven't had a land line in over 10 years.

Once the smartphone revolution hit, my wife and I quickly saw that we didn't need one anymore. Since then, our cell phone numbers became our primary phone numbers that have been with us ever since.

In fact, they may stay with us for life. And it’s okay because it is so much more convenient to take them wherever we go.

If we want to make or receive a call, the phone is right there.

If someone asks a question, we grab our phone and Google the answer.

When we want to see what our friends are up to, every social media platform is there to track life's happenings.

And doing business online is as easy as filling out a form with our pertinent information like our address and cell phone number and hitting “submit.”

We can't imagine going back to a land line.

Our mobile phone numbers have essentially become our identification, and because of that, information about us, how we buy things and where we go is available.

Monday night on Region 8 News at 10, Journalist Allison Munn exposes how sharing your mobile number in particular cases can help other people link personal information directly to you and what you can do about it.

Realizing that risk comes with modern convenience and that we need to be aware when it comes to our mobile number makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

