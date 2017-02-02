Anchor Packaging reports email phishing scam - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Anchor Packaging reports email phishing scam

(Source: Anchor Packaging via Twitter) (Source: Anchor Packaging via Twitter)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A company in Paragould reported Thursday that someone was attempting to impersonate the company's president in an apparent email phishing scam. 

According to a media release from Anchor Packaging, an email was received that appeared to be from the company's president. The email requested copies of 2015 and 2016 W-2's for Anchor Packaging employees. 

"Unfortunately, 2015 W-2's for certain Arkansas-based Anchor Packaging employees were sent before it was determined that an attacker was impersonating Anchor Packaging's president. No 2016 W-2's were released during this incident," company spokesman Dan Nelson said. 

Company officials have contacted federal and state law enforcement about the issue and all employees who received a 2015 W-2 will get a letter in the next few days. The letter will discuss steps to protect against identity theft and the company is working with a third-party to provide credit monitoring services.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Race for the Cure succeeds in Jonesboro

    Race for the Cure succeeds in Jonesboro

    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:12:27 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:47:41 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The color pink filled Jonesboro Saturday as runners participated in Northeast Arkansas’s first Race for the Cure on Saturday.?

    The color pink filled Jonesboro Saturday as runners participated in Northeast Arkansas’s first Race for the Cure on Saturday.?

  • Representative Crawford surveys flood damage

    Representative Crawford surveys flood damage

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-05-07 01:56:14 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-07 02:03:52 GMT
    Rick Crawford (Source: KAIT)Rick Crawford (Source: KAIT)

    Representative Rick Crawford flew over parts of Region 8 Saturday that were impacted by major flooding this week.

    Representative Rick Crawford flew over parts of Region 8 Saturday that were impacted by major flooding this week.

  • CLOSED: Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland

    CLOSED: Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland

    Saturday, May 6 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-05-06 17:38:34 GMT

    Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.

    Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly