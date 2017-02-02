Anchor Packaging reports email phishing scam

A company in Paragould reported Thursday that someone was attempting to impersonate the company's president in an apparent email phishing scam.

According to a media release from Anchor Packaging, an email was received that appeared to be from the company's president. The email requested copies of 2015 and 2016 W-2's for Anchor Packaging employees.

"Unfortunately, 2015 W-2's for certain Arkansas-based Anchor Packaging employees were sent before it was determined that an attacker was impersonating Anchor Packaging's president. No 2016 W-2's were released during this incident," company spokesman Dan Nelson said.

Company officials have contacted federal and state law enforcement about the issue and all employees who received a 2015 W-2 will get a letter in the next few days. The letter will discuss steps to protect against identity theft and the company is working with a third-party to provide credit monitoring services.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android